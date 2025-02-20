Left Menu

High Drama at Nagpur: Emergency Landing Averted by Quick Response

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport after smoke was detected. With 396 passengers, the aircraft diverted safely. Despite initial concerns, no fire was found. Passengers resumed their journey 19 hours later on a replacement flight, after receiving refreshments from the airline.

Updated: 20-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An emergency landing took place when a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight detected smoke in the hold area, leading to a diversion to Nagpur Airport late Wednesday night. Flight BG-347, en route to Dubai from Dhaka, landed safely with 396 passengers and 12 crew members.

Following the alert from the fire alarm system, quick action was taken to declare a full emergency. The aircraft was promptly moved to an isolation bay where all passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and the cargo was thoroughly inspected, ruling out any fire.

The passengers continued their journey the next day on a replacement flight, with the airline providing snacks and refreshments during the waiting period. Though a senior official cited technical issues, details were not elaborated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

