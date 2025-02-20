High Drama at Nagpur: Emergency Landing Averted by Quick Response

An emergency landing took place when a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight detected smoke in the hold area, leading to a diversion to Nagpur Airport late Wednesday night. Flight BG-347, en route to Dubai from Dhaka, landed safely with 396 passengers and 12 crew members.

Following the alert from the fire alarm system, quick action was taken to declare a full emergency. The aircraft was promptly moved to an isolation bay where all passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and the cargo was thoroughly inspected, ruling out any fire.

The passengers continued their journey the next day on a replacement flight, with the airline providing snacks and refreshments during the waiting period. Though a senior official cited technical issues, details were not elaborated.

