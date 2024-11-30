Global Treaty Talks: Nations Unite Against Plastic Pollution Crisis
Countries worldwide are concluding negotiations in Busan, South Korea, for a treaty aimed at tackling the escalating plastic pollution crisis. Environmental groups, including Greenpeace, advocate for a binding agreement. Most nations intend to finalize the treaty by 2024, focusing on reducing plastic production and addressing environmental impacts.
World leaders are concluding discussions in Busan, South Korea, to draft a treaty addressing the global plastic pollution issue this weekend. Environmental organizations have convened at the site, advocating for measures to curb plastic production and mitigate its harmful environmental impact.
Greenpeace heightened its campaign efforts by dispatching activists aboard a tanker associated with plastics production, pressing leaders to choose protective measures for both people and the planet over industrial interests. The rising plastic production poses a substantial threat, with the potential to grow by 70% by 2040, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
UN data reveals the magnitude of plastic waste, with massive amounts daily polluting oceans and other water bodies. The treaty's goal, shared by over 100 countries led by Panama, is to establish a legally binding accord on plastic usage by 2024, emphasizing the dire need for immediate policy changes.
