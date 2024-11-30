Devastating Floods Ravage Southeast Asia: A Regional Crisis Unfolds
At least 12 people have died in the worst floods to hit southern Thailand and northern Malaysia in decades. Over 534,000 households in Thailand and nearly 139,000 people in Malaysia have been affected. Efforts are ongoing to evacuate residents and provide shelter amid predictions of further rainfall.
Severe flooding has led to a rising death toll in southern Thailand and northern Malaysia, reaching at least 12 as of Saturday. Authorities report tens of thousands have been evacuated over the past three days, with both nations grappling with significant infrastructural impacts.
In Thailand, the deluge has hit 534,000 households hard, increasing the death count to nine, as emergency shelters host those displaced. The Chana district of Songkhla experienced its worst flooding in half a century, while emergency responses involve dramatic rescues such as in Yala's Sateng Nok District.
Malaysia also faces disaster-level flooding across nine states, affecting close to 139,000 residents, resulting in three fatalities since Friday. Further heavy rainfall is forecasted, prompting ongoing caution and alertness for possible flash floods in southern Thailand.
