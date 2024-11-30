Left Menu

Cyclone Fengal: Chennai's Trials Amid Torrential Deluge

Chennai faced severe flooding due to Cyclone Fengal, inundating hospitals and homes. Despite high winds and government warnings, residents visited beaches. Authorities worked urgently to address waterlogging and power outages, while public transport was disrupted and infrastructure took a hit.

Chennai and its neighborhoods were largely submerged on Saturday following heavy rainfall induced by Cyclone Fengal. The deluge put both hospitals and homes under water, prompting civic authorities to undertake clearing operations on a war-footing. Gusty winds swept away barricades and umbrellas while road users scurried for shelter.

Surprisingly, many people, particularly young men and women, flocked to the beaches. This was despite government advisories warning against venturing near the shore due to high tides. Winds reached high velocities in coastal areas, including Marakkanam, and rainwater breached two state-run hospitals, causing disruptions.

Local authorities placed sandbags and deployed motor pumps to remedy flood-affected areas, as heavy rains battered residential neighborhoods, impacting infrastructure and public transport. The authorities, with a 22,000-strong personnel taskforce, worked urgently to mitigate the situation, though challenges such as a reported electrocution at an ATM were among the day's grim news.

