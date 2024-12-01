Bhopal's Persistent Struggle: Development Amidst Contamination

Forty years after one of the world's deadliest industrial disasters, the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, which experienced a catastrophic gas leak, is now surrounded by urban development. Residential and commercial establishments have sprouted in the vicinity, previously on the city's outskirts, now part of the bustling urban center.

The real estate market has expanded gradually, albeit in a haphazard manner, despite the disaster that hindered Bhopal's development relative to other state capitals. A popular shopping mall is located just four kilometers from the site, and numerous colonies now occupy the land near the dispersed toxic remnants.

The gas leak, which claimed thousands of lives and maimed many more, came from Union Carbide India Limited on December 2-3, 1984. Since then, although the city has witnessed population growth and some development, fears of contamination linger, deterring substantial industrial investments and urban projects directly at the plant site.

