Bhopal's Persistent Struggle: Development Amidst Contamination
Four decades after the deadly gas leak, the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal sees urban sprawl, despite past tragedy and ongoing pollution. Residential and commercial zones have emerged, but the city's progression lagged due to contamination concerns and stagnant growth compared to other state capitals.
- Country:
- India
Forty years after one of the world's deadliest industrial disasters, the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, which experienced a catastrophic gas leak, is now surrounded by urban development. Residential and commercial establishments have sprouted in the vicinity, previously on the city's outskirts, now part of the bustling urban center.
The real estate market has expanded gradually, albeit in a haphazard manner, despite the disaster that hindered Bhopal's development relative to other state capitals. A popular shopping mall is located just four kilometers from the site, and numerous colonies now occupy the land near the dispersed toxic remnants.
The gas leak, which claimed thousands of lives and maimed many more, came from Union Carbide India Limited on December 2-3, 1984. Since then, although the city has witnessed population growth and some development, fears of contamination linger, deterring substantial industrial investments and urban projects directly at the plant site.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shanghai's Real Estate Tax Reductions: A Revival Strategy?
European Stocks Lifted by Miners and Real Estate Rebound
HBits Unveils Prime Investment Opportunity in Mumbai's Commercial Real Estate
Noida’s Real Estate Market Soars Amid Infrastructure Growth
Indian Real Estate Set to Break Records with $11 Billion Equity Surge