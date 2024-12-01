Left Menu

Bhopal's Persistent Struggle: Development Amidst Contamination

Four decades after the deadly gas leak, the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal sees urban sprawl, despite past tragedy and ongoing pollution. Residential and commercial zones have emerged, but the city's progression lagged due to contamination concerns and stagnant growth compared to other state capitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:50 IST
Bhopal's Persistent Struggle: Development Amidst Contamination
  • Country:
  • India

Forty years after one of the world's deadliest industrial disasters, the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, which experienced a catastrophic gas leak, is now surrounded by urban development. Residential and commercial establishments have sprouted in the vicinity, previously on the city's outskirts, now part of the bustling urban center.

The real estate market has expanded gradually, albeit in a haphazard manner, despite the disaster that hindered Bhopal's development relative to other state capitals. A popular shopping mall is located just four kilometers from the site, and numerous colonies now occupy the land near the dispersed toxic remnants.

The gas leak, which claimed thousands of lives and maimed many more, came from Union Carbide India Limited on December 2-3, 1984. Since then, although the city has witnessed population growth and some development, fears of contamination linger, deterring substantial industrial investments and urban projects directly at the plant site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024