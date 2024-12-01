Left Menu

Stalemate in Busan: Plastic Pollution Treaty Talks Stumble

The fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting in Busan, South Korea, aimed at finalizing a treaty on plastic pollution, ended without an agreement. Delegates from nearly 200 countries faced significant divisions on key issues like capping production. Discussions ended unresolved, with plans to reconvene next year.

A crucial meeting in Busan, South Korea, seeking to finalize a treaty on plastic pollution concluded without reaching an agreement on Sunday. The gathering, representing the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC), highlighted persistent rifts among nations over critical issues like capping plastic production and necessary financing.

The week-long conference saw negotiators from nearly 200 countries engage in closed-door talks to resolve differences, particularly between countries advocating for limits on plastic production and those focused solely on waste management techniques. Despite efforts, the draft presented on Sunday did not satisfy the main concerns of the involved parties.

INC chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso addressed the delegates, acknowledging the progress made but noted the need for further dialogue. Consequently, nations have agreed to reconvene next year to continue hammering out a conclusive agreement.

