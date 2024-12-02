Cyclone Fengal's Aftermath: A Cold Wave Looms Over Jharkhand

As Jharkhand braces for a cold wave, meteorological forecasts indicate a significant drop in temperatures later this week.

The state has been under a blanket of fog and clouds since Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry, which led to an unusual warmth at night and cooler day temperatures.

The Meteorological Department predicts temperatures may decrease by up to five degrees Celsius starting Wednesday, signaling the arrival of winter conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)