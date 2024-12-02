Cyclone Fengal's Aftermath: A Cold Wave Looms Over Jharkhand
Jharkhand is set to experience a dip in temperatures, with forecasts predicting a drop by three to five degrees Celsius. The change comes after foggy and cloudy weather conditions, caused by Cyclone Fengal's residual effects, led to fluctuating temperatures across the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 02-12-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
As Jharkhand braces for a cold wave, meteorological forecasts indicate a significant drop in temperatures later this week.
The state has been under a blanket of fog and clouds since Cyclone Fengal made landfall near Puducherry, which led to an unusual warmth at night and cooler day temperatures.
The Meteorological Department predicts temperatures may decrease by up to five degrees Celsius starting Wednesday, signaling the arrival of winter conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- weather
- temperature
- Cyclone Fengal
- cold wave
- Met Department
- winter
- Ranchi
- fog
- cloudy skies
Advertisement