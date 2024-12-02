Left Menu

Outrage Over Faulty Scooter Ignites Drastic Protest in Thirumullaivayal

Parthasarathy, a 38-year-old man from Thirumullaivayal, set his electric scooter on fire in front of the company's showroom, frustrated by recurring faults and high repair costs. Despite assurances from showroom staff and police intervention, Parthasarathy's grievances spiraled into a viral incident, sparking debate on consumer rights and product quality.

Updated: 02-12-2024 16:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man from Thirumullaivayal, Parthasarathy, set his electric scooter ablaze in front of the Ambattur showroom due to mounting repair costs and recurrent issues.

The incident, witnessed by perplexed bystanders, quickly gained traction online. Showroom officials pledged immediate inspection and resolution of the said issues.

Police intervened, extinguishing the flames and warning Parthasarathy. Despite his actions, which revealed post-purchase grievances, the company's representative dismissed it as an isolated case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

