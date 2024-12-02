Outrage Over Faulty Scooter Ignites Drastic Protest in Thirumullaivayal

A 38-year-old man from Thirumullaivayal, Parthasarathy, set his electric scooter ablaze in front of the Ambattur showroom due to mounting repair costs and recurrent issues.

The incident, witnessed by perplexed bystanders, quickly gained traction online. Showroom officials pledged immediate inspection and resolution of the said issues.

Police intervened, extinguishing the flames and warning Parthasarathy. Despite his actions, which revealed post-purchase grievances, the company's representative dismissed it as an isolated case.

(With inputs from agencies.)