Second Wave of Torrential Rains Threatens Malaysia and Thailand

Malaysia and Thailand are bracing for a second wave of heavy rains and potential flooding as weather forecasts predict more adverse conditions. This comes as some relief is seen in certain regions, with water levels slowly receding following the most severe flooding in years.

The situation remains critical though, with Malaysia's disaster management agency reporting a decrease in evacuees, yet still counting over 128,000 people in shelters. Authorities have issued warnings for upcoming thunderstorms in the hardest-hit regions of Kelantan and Terengganu from December 3 to 4, and a monsoon surge impacting the peninsula from December 8 to 14.

In Thailand, significant disruption persists with 434,000 households affected. Damage to infrastructure and agriculture, including 38,000 hectares of paddy fields in Malaysia, stresses the need for urgent governmental response, while residents are advised to remain cautious of potential flash floods. Disaster relief measures are being provided as the respective governments continue to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)