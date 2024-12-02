Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Unveils New Bus Stand and Targets Sabzi Mandi Modernisation

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a new bus stand in Dhalli, Shimla, and laid the foundation for a modernized vegetable market worth Rs 36 crore. The projects aim to boost infrastructure and economic activities, with completion targets set for 18 months.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has inaugurated a newly constructed bus stand at Dhalli in Shimla, spearheaded by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Built at a cost of 13.25 crore, the facility marks a significant milestone in the region's infrastructure development.

In tandem, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the modernization of the local Sabzi Mandi, a project with an outlay of Rs 36 crore. Scheduled to commence shortly, the market's upgrade is expected to complete within an 18-month timeline, featuring a new parking lot to accommodate growing public needs.

Critiquing past governance, Sukhu underscored the Congress administration's commitment to tangible progress, contrasting it with the previous BJP regime's unfulfilled promises. Additional plans include enhancing the road network with a Parwanoo-Shimla four-lane stretch and constructing Asia's tallest bridge, illustrating a robust commitment to long-term state development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

