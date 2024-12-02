Snowstorm Strikes: Great Lakes Region Under Winter’s Spell

The Great Lakes region is grappling with heavy snowfall, as travelers struggle amidst harsh weather post-Thanksgiving. Forecasters predict more snow throughout the week following early episodes in Michigan and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service indicates that snow bands significantly impacted visibility and road safety on Monday morning, stretching lake-effect snow warnings through parts of Ohio, New York, and Pennsylvania until Tuesday night. Over the weekend, up to four feet of snow was recorded in upstate New York and parts of Pennsylvania and Michigan.

The cold front has affected activities, including an NFL game in Buffalo that proceeded under wintry conditions. Pennsylvania declared a disaster emergency due to snow impact, while Michigan saw extreme snowfall from Lake Superior, further complicating commute and daily activities in the regions affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)