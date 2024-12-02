Left Menu

Decades after Bhopal Disaster, Toxic Waste Lingers: Who's Accountable?

Forty years since the Bhopal gas tragedy, 337 metric tonnes of hazardous waste remain at the Union Carbide site. Despite governmental funds for disposal, little progress is evident, leaving a toxic legacy impacting local communities and water sources, reigniting calls for accountability and effective waste management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:02 IST
Forty years after the Bhopal gas tragedy, often cited as the world's worst industrial disaster, 337 metric tonnes of hazardous waste continue to exist at the now-defunct Union Carbide site. Despite an allocation of Rs 126 crore from the Centre to the Madhya Pradesh government for waste disposal, significant delays plague the cleanup efforts, according to social activists.

ND Jayaprakash, a key figure in advocating for the victims, highlighted that over 1.1 million tonnes of contaminated soil persist around the plant area, tainting local water sources. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has repeatedly criticized the sluggish pace in waste clearance, urging the MP Pollution Board's chairman to expedite action.

Rachna Dhingra from Bhopal Group for Information & Action lamented the lack of progress since a 2004 writ petition, with only a fraction of the hazardous waste removed. Alternatives like incineration or transport to the United States are discussed amidst claims of exorbitant costs and possible misuse of public funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

