India's Proactive Fight Against Drought: Focus on Preparedness and Sustainability

India is making a significant shift from reactive to proactive strategies in addressing drought challenges, as emphasized by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday. The nation is now focusing on preparedness and long-term sustainability to effectively combat drought conditions.

Addressing the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Yadav underscored India's commitment to building resilience amidst the ongoing threats of drought and climate change. He highlighted the transition towards sustainable strategies centered on preparedness and prevention.

Yadav noted the crucial role of key institutions like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Remote Sensing Centre in providing vital drought vulnerability assessments, real-time monitoring, and early warning systems. These resources aid informed decision-making both within India and internationally. Additionally, he pointed out that soil health cards, organic farming, and programs to enhance resilience in rural areas are priorities for India in mitigating the impacts of climate change on agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)