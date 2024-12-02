Left Menu

India's Proactive Fight Against Drought: Focus on Preparedness and Sustainability

India is adopting proactive strategies to combat drought, focusing on preparedness and sustainability, according to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. Speaking at COP16, he emphasized India's commitment to resilience against drought and climate change, highlighting initiatives involving ISRO, sustainable agriculture, and soil health cards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:13 IST
India's Proactive Fight Against Drought: Focus on Preparedness and Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is making a significant shift from reactive to proactive strategies in addressing drought challenges, as emphasized by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday. The nation is now focusing on preparedness and long-term sustainability to effectively combat drought conditions.

Addressing the 16th Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Yadav underscored India's commitment to building resilience amidst the ongoing threats of drought and climate change. He highlighted the transition towards sustainable strategies centered on preparedness and prevention.

Yadav noted the crucial role of key institutions like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Remote Sensing Centre in providing vital drought vulnerability assessments, real-time monitoring, and early warning systems. These resources aid informed decision-making both within India and internationally. Additionally, he pointed out that soil health cards, organic farming, and programs to enhance resilience in rural areas are priorities for India in mitigating the impacts of climate change on agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024