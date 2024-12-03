Left Menu

Space Traffic, AI Innovations, and Venus Dryness: Unraveling Today's Science Headlines

Urgent global cooperation is needed to manage the crowded low Earth orbit due to satellite and debris accumulation, according to a UN panel. Meanwhile, Amazon pilots AI-designed materials for carbon removal in data centers. New research finds Venus never had oceans as it is largely dry internally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 02:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rapidly congesting space environment, experts emphasize the need for global cooperation to manage satellites and debris in low Earth orbit. A late October UN panel urged action, proposing a shared database and international tracking framework for better space traffic management.

Amazon.com Inc is pioneering new carbon-removal materials for its AI-powered data centers, potentially curbing emissions. Created by AI technology from startup Orbital Materials, this innovative carbon-filtering substance marks a step forward for environmental technology, according to company CEO Jonathan Godwin.

Shedding new light on Venus, scientists conclude that the planet never harbored oceans. Despite its size and composition similarities to Earth, Venus's atmosphere and interior reveal a dry world. This discovery aligns with theories of its historical molten state and parched surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

