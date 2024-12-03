Space Traffic, AI Innovations, and Venus Dryness: Unraveling Today's Science Headlines

In a rapidly congesting space environment, experts emphasize the need for global cooperation to manage satellites and debris in low Earth orbit. A late October UN panel urged action, proposing a shared database and international tracking framework for better space traffic management.

Amazon.com Inc is pioneering new carbon-removal materials for its AI-powered data centers, potentially curbing emissions. Created by AI technology from startup Orbital Materials, this innovative carbon-filtering substance marks a step forward for environmental technology, according to company CEO Jonathan Godwin.

Shedding new light on Venus, scientists conclude that the planet never harbored oceans. Despite its size and composition similarities to Earth, Venus's atmosphere and interior reveal a dry world. This discovery aligns with theories of its historical molten state and parched surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)