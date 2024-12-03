Monsoon Mayhem: Southeast Asia Struggles Amid Devastating Floods

Severe monsoon rains have resulted in devastating floods across Malaysia and southern Thailand, officials reported Tuesday. The natural disaster has claimed over 30 lives and forced tens of thousands from their homes, with authorities in both countries rushing to prepare shelters and evacuation plans for anticipated further downpours.

In Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim revealed that the country faced rainfall levels in just five days that equaled what they typically encounter over six months. This deluge has severely affected the northeastern state of Kelantan and the surrounding region, damaging roads and houses and prompting the use of boats to deliver food to those trapped. The estimated repair cost is around 1 billion ringgit (USD 224 million).

Meanwhile, Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation announced 25 flood-related deaths, mostly in the south. Over 300,000 households are disrupted, with schools and health centers closing operations. While water levels receded in some areas, authorities remain on high alert for potential flash floods, putting evacuation measures and rescue operations in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)