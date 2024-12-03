Ratapani Declared as Madhya Pradesh's Eighth Tiger Reserve
The Madhya Pradesh government has designated Ratapani forest as the state's eighth tiger reserve. This new status allows improved wildlife management with funding from the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The reserve will cover 1,271.465 square kilometers and does not affect existing village rights.
The government of Madhya Pradesh has officially declared the Ratapani forest in Raisen district as a tiger reserve, marking it as the state's eighth such reserve. This development was confirmed by state officials on Tuesday.
Following the issuance of a notification on Monday, Ratapani now joins Kanha, Satpura, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Sanjay Dubri, Panna, and Veerangana Durgavati as designated tiger reserves in the region.
Spanning a total area of 1,271.465 square kilometers, Ratapani Tiger Reserve is expected to benefit from strategic management and funding from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The decision, directed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, ensures that the rights of local villagers remain intact, despite the new designation.
