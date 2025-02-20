Bisleri Partners with ASI for Heritage Water Conservation

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under the 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0 Programme'. This collaboration aims to preserve heritage sites while focusing on sustainable water management.

The agreement, signed by Zulfeqar Ali, Director of ASI, and Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri, will target four historic water bodies: Chand Baori, Baori at Neemrana, Padma and Rani Talabs at Ranthambore Fort, and Budha Budhi Pond at Kalinjar Fort. Efforts will range from desilting to ecological revival and landscaping, with minimal disruption to the sites' integrity.

The initiative aligns with Bisleri's commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility, creating meaningful impacts while preserving India's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)