Left Menu

Bisleri Partners with ASI for Heritage Water Conservation

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has entered into a strategic partnership with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under the ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0 Programme’. The initiative focuses on reviving historic water bodies while promoting sustainability, linking heritage conservation with sustainable water management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:20 IST
Bisleri Partners with ASI for Heritage Water Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) under the 'Adopt a Heritage 2.0 Programme'. This collaboration aims to preserve heritage sites while focusing on sustainable water management.

The agreement, signed by Zulfeqar Ali, Director of ASI, and Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri, will target four historic water bodies: Chand Baori, Baori at Neemrana, Padma and Rani Talabs at Ranthambore Fort, and Budha Budhi Pond at Kalinjar Fort. Efforts will range from desilting to ecological revival and landscaping, with minimal disruption to the sites' integrity.

The initiative aligns with Bisleri's commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility, creating meaningful impacts while preserving India's rich cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025