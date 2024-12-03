Unearthing the Past: Treasures from Tuscany's Ancient Thermal Baths

In a groundbreaking discovery, archaeologists in southern Tuscany have unearthed a treasure trove of ancient artifacts from the Roman and Etruscan eras. Italy's culture ministry unveiled findings from the San Casciano dei Bagni thermal baths, a site steeped in rich historical tradition.

Excavations, ongoing since 2019, revealed artifacts including male and female bronze statues, thousands of coins, precious jewels, and ornaments believed to date back to the 3rd century B.C. This site, once a shrine linked to revered hot springs, still holds reverence for its healing waters.

The latest revelations include egg relics and snake depictions, the latter believed to be representations of Agathos Daimon, a protective deity. Plans are underway for a museum to house these treasures, set to open in San Casciano by 2026, as these ancient relics continue to captivate modern audiences.

