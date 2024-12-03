Left Menu

Unearthing the Past: Treasures from Tuscany's Ancient Thermal Baths

Ancient statues, coins, jewels, and eggs have been recovered from Roman and Etruscan thermal baths in Tuscany. Excavations in San Casciano dei Bagni, which commenced in 2019, have revealed male and female bronze sculptures, coins, a gold crown and ring, and snake figurines associated with ancient rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking discovery, archaeologists in southern Tuscany have unearthed a treasure trove of ancient artifacts from the Roman and Etruscan eras. Italy's culture ministry unveiled findings from the San Casciano dei Bagni thermal baths, a site steeped in rich historical tradition.

Excavations, ongoing since 2019, revealed artifacts including male and female bronze statues, thousands of coins, precious jewels, and ornaments believed to date back to the 3rd century B.C. This site, once a shrine linked to revered hot springs, still holds reverence for its healing waters.

The latest revelations include egg relics and snake depictions, the latter believed to be representations of Agathos Daimon, a protective deity. Plans are underway for a museum to house these treasures, set to open in San Casciano by 2026, as these ancient relics continue to captivate modern audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

