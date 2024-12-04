Earthquake Shakes Maharashtra as Telangana Sees 5.3 Magnitude Quake
An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude in Mulugu, Telangana, caused tremors in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Gadchiroli, and Chandrapur districts, prompting appeals from local officials for caution and calm. The tremors were light, typically felt 200 to 300 km from the epicenter. Residents are advised to remain vigilant.
An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Mulugu, Telangana, on Wednesday morning, triggering tremors across districts in Maharashtra such as Nagpur, Gadchiroli, and Chandrapur, officials reported.
The quake, recorded at 7:27 am by the National Center for Seismology, led to light tremors in Nagpur, according to the India Meteorological Department and witnesses in the area.
Authorities, including Chandrapur Collector Vinay Gowda, urged residents to stay calm, stay alert, and move to open spaces in the event of further tremors, which typically affect areas 200 to 300 kilometers from the epicenter.
