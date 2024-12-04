Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Maharashtra as Telangana Sees 5.3 Magnitude Quake

An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude in Mulugu, Telangana, caused tremors in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Gadchiroli, and Chandrapur districts, prompting appeals from local officials for caution and calm. The tremors were light, typically felt 200 to 300 km from the epicenter. Residents are advised to remain vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-12-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 09:53 IST
Earthquake Shakes Maharashtra as Telangana Sees 5.3 Magnitude Quake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Mulugu, Telangana, on Wednesday morning, triggering tremors across districts in Maharashtra such as Nagpur, Gadchiroli, and Chandrapur, officials reported.

The quake, recorded at 7:27 am by the National Center for Seismology, led to light tremors in Nagpur, according to the India Meteorological Department and witnesses in the area.

Authorities, including Chandrapur Collector Vinay Gowda, urged residents to stay calm, stay alert, and move to open spaces in the event of further tremors, which typically affect areas 200 to 300 kilometers from the epicenter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024