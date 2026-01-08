Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari terms Mamata's visit to Jain's house as 'interference' in ED's probe

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 12:58 IST
Suvendu Adhikari terms Mamata's visit to Jain's house as 'interference' in ED's probe
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari termed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to IPAC chief Pratik Jain's house during the ED raid on Thursday as ''unconstitutional and interference'' in the central agency's probe. He said that the ED should take steps against the chief minister.

''I feel that the chief minister and the Kolkata police commissioner's visit was unethical, unconstitutional and direct interference in the central agency's investigation,'' Adhikari told reporters soon after their visit to Jain's residence at Loudon Street here, as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid was going on there.

I-PAC also looks after the IT cell of the Trinamool Congress.

The BJP leader said that Banerjee had gone to the then Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's official residence during a CBI raid there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Application for 2026 Tsinghua Amgen Scholars Program

Call for Application for 2026 Tsinghua Amgen Scholars Program

 China
2
ECB's Santos Pereira: monetary policy has done its job, no need to change rates

ECB's Santos Pereira: monetary policy has done its job, no need to change ra...

 Portugal
3
Ahead of international conference, EC holds meeting with chief electoral officers

Ahead of international conference, EC holds meeting with chief electoral off...

 India
4
Elina Svitolina stays on track with another win in Auckland

Elina Svitolina stays on track with another win in Auckland

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026