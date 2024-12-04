Unexpected Tremors Shake Telangana: A Rare Seismic Event
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mulugu, Telangana, causing significant tremors felt in several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Though no casualties or major damage were reported, the incident is rare for the region. Experts suggest the possibility of aftershocks but advise against panic.
In a rare seismic occurrence, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mulugu in Telangana early Wednesday morning, as confirmed by the National Center for Seismology. Despite the intensity, no immediate reports of casualties or major property damage have been recorded.
The quake, which sent ripples across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, hit at 7:27 am. Residents in Warangal, near Mulugu, expressed surprise as ceiling fans swung and items tumbled off shelves during a brief jolt around 7:30 am.
Purnachandra Rao, a retired scientist from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), remarked on the rarity of such quakes in the region, recalling a 5.7 magnitude event in Bhadrachalam back in 1969. He advised the public to be aware of possible aftershocks but emphasized there is no cause for alarm.
