Sikkim's Glacier Guardians: Assessing Lhonak Lake's Flood Impact

An expedition undertaken by the Science & Technology Department of the Sikkim government has reached Muguthang in Lhonak valley to investigate the impact of glacial floods. The team is assessing whether Lhonak lake's flood behavior aligns with common glacial flood patterns, which typically involve the movement of sediment, debris, and boulders—elements holding potential for considerable destruction.

The researchers have noted that floodwaters from Lhonak lake slow down when traversing the broad areas between Goma and Dolma Sampa. This natural reduction in force results in debris deposition, curbing downstream devastation. However, the flood increases in momentum past Dolma Sampa, causing extensive damage downstream.

Alongside studying sub-surface geology and measuring the Lhonak River's discharge at Dolma Sampa, the team is evaluating the feasibility of flood control structures to protect community infrastructure. Braving harsh weather and high altitudes, the team aims to return to Gangtok with data that will inform future glacial flood risk strategies, an endeavor vital since Lhonak lake's burst last year led to deadly flash floods in the Teesta river.

