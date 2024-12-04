Left Menu

Cross-Continental Collaboration: Health Check for Howrah Bridge

British and Indian experts, alongside Kolkata port officials, are collaborating on a health check-up of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge). An inspection led by Rendel and RITES Ltd. aims to present a final assessment by early 2025, ensuring the bridge's long-term safety and durability.

Updated: 04-12-2024 20:01 IST

  • India

In a significant cross-continental collaboration, British and Indian experts have teamed up with Kolkata port officials to review the health of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge).

During a meeting chaired by port chairman Rathendra Raman, experts from Rendel, London, and RITES Ltd. outlined their findings from ongoing structural inspections of the iconic bridge. This health check-up, initiated by SMP Kolkata in February 2023, aims to assess the bridge's condition thoroughly.

The final assessment report, expected by the first quarter of 2025, will guide RITES Ltd. in proposing a comprehensive repair and rehabilitation plan, ensuring the enduring safety and integrity of Rabindra Setu, a historic engineering marvel completed in 1943.

(With inputs from agencies.)

