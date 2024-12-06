Ancient Albatross Lays Egg at 74: A New Chapter in Wisdom's Legacy
Wisdom, the oldest known wild bird at an estimated 74 years, has laid an egg at the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge. Returning to this site since 2006 with her mate Akeakamai, Wisdom's recent activities signal hope as she interacts with a new male, aiming to hatch her 60th egg.
In an astonishing turn of events, Wisdom, the oldest known wild bird in the world at approximately 74 years of age, has laid an egg at the Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge, marking her first egg in four years.
The Laysan albatross, a species known for mating for life and typically laying one egg per year, has made headlines with this monumental event. Since 2006, Wisdom, alongside her long-time mate Akeakamai, has been a regular presence at the refuge to hatch and raise offspring.
Despite Akeakamai's absence in recent years, Wisdom's interaction with another male bird has sparked hope among wildlife experts, who are optimistic about the hatching of her latest egg. This extraordinary bird was first banded as an adult in 1956 and has continued to defy the normal lifespan of 68 years typically observed in her species.
