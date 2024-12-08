Left Menu

Gorakhpur's Pioneering Integrated Waste Management City: A Blueprint for Sustainability

Gorakhpur is pioneering India's first Integrated Waste Management City-cum-Learning Centre, set to open by September 2025. The initiative, spanning 40 acres in Suthni, aims to process various waste types while generating charcoal and Bio-CNG. It promises job creation, revenue boosts, and valuable technical expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:35 IST
Gorakhpur's Pioneering Integrated Waste Management City: A Blueprint for Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gorakhpur is breaking new ground with plans to establish the nation's first Integrated Waste Management City-cum-Learning Centre by September 2025. This initiative is part of an ambitious effort to eliminate waste through a circular economy model.

Spanning 40 acres in Sahjanwa's Suthni village, the centre is designed to process a plethora of waste types, including biomedical and e-waste. It will generate charcoal and Bio-CNG, boosting economic and employment opportunities in the region, said Gorakhpur Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Sogarwal.

This innovative project includes collaborations with the Administrative Staff College of India and NTPC, promising significant savings and revenue. It is set to serve Gorakhpur and eight neighboring urban local bodies, heralding a new era of regional sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024