Gorakhpur's Pioneering Integrated Waste Management City: A Blueprint for Sustainability

Gorakhpur is breaking new ground with plans to establish the nation's first Integrated Waste Management City-cum-Learning Centre by September 2025. This initiative is part of an ambitious effort to eliminate waste through a circular economy model.

Spanning 40 acres in Sahjanwa's Suthni village, the centre is designed to process a plethora of waste types, including biomedical and e-waste. It will generate charcoal and Bio-CNG, boosting economic and employment opportunities in the region, said Gorakhpur Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Sogarwal.

This innovative project includes collaborations with the Administrative Staff College of India and NTPC, promising significant savings and revenue. It is set to serve Gorakhpur and eight neighboring urban local bodies, heralding a new era of regional sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)