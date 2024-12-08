Inferno in Pune: Photo Studio Blaze Leaves Seven Hospitalized

A fire broke out in a photo studio on the ground floor of a five-story building in Pune's Bavdhan area on Sunday evening, hospitalizing seven people due to smoke inhalation.

The city's fire brigade responded swiftly to the alert they received at 5:52 pm. Five fire tenders arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze, which had already engulfed the photo studio.

While the fire has been brought under control, the cause of the inferno remains undetermined, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)