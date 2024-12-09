Left Menu

Shaking Grounds: Alaska's Aleutian Islands Experience Earthquake Swarm

A series of significant earthquakes rattled Alaska's western Aleutian Islands and adjacent offshore areas. With no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the affected remote islands, including Adak, Amchitka, and Kiska, the strongest quake registered at 6.3 magnitude. Officials are monitoring the seismic activity closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amchitkaisland | Updated: 09-12-2024 07:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 07:37 IST
Shaking Grounds: Alaska's Aleutian Islands Experience Earthquake Swarm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A series of significant earthquakes jolted Alaska's western Aleutian Islands and adjacent offshore waters on Sunday.

No immediate reports of damage or injuries have surfaced from the remote area around Adak, Amchitka, and Kiska islands, located approximately 1,350 miles west of Anchorage. Of these islands, only Adak is inhabited, housing about 300 people.

Nine earthquakes of at least 5.0 magnitude shook the islands and an offshore cluster to the south on Sunday. The largest tremor was recorded at 6.3 magnitude. Authorities continue to monitor the situation but emphasize it is not connected to recent volcanic activity near Anchorage, which last erupted in 1992.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024