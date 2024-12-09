Shaking Grounds: Alaska's Aleutian Islands Experience Earthquake Swarm

A series of significant earthquakes jolted Alaska's western Aleutian Islands and adjacent offshore waters on Sunday.

No immediate reports of damage or injuries have surfaced from the remote area around Adak, Amchitka, and Kiska islands, located approximately 1,350 miles west of Anchorage. Of these islands, only Adak is inhabited, housing about 300 people.

Nine earthquakes of at least 5.0 magnitude shook the islands and an offshore cluster to the south on Sunday. The largest tremor was recorded at 6.3 magnitude. Authorities continue to monitor the situation but emphasize it is not connected to recent volcanic activity near Anchorage, which last erupted in 1992.

(With inputs from agencies.)