Innovation Unleashed: PM Modi at Smart India Hackathon 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students in the Smart India Hackathon 2024's finale, conducted via videoconferencing. The event spans 51 centers nationwide, focusing on sectors of national importance. More than 1,300 teams will present innovations aimed at solving real-world problems provided by various ministries and industries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to engage with young innovators at the upcoming grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon 2024 through videoconferencing this Wednesday, as confirmed by his office.
The prestigious event marks its seventh year, uniting over 1,300 student teams at 51 centers across India for an intensive experience.
Spanning over 36 hours for the Software Edition and through the weekend for Hardware, the event encourages students to tackle real-world challenges presented by ministries and industries.
