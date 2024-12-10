Left Menu

Europe Takes Aim at SpaceX with Reusable Rocket Ambitions

Europe's Maiaspace is developing a reusable rocket to rival SpaceX, with plans to launch in 2026. Meanwhile, data from NASA's Webb Telescope confirms the universe's expansion rate is unexpectedly rapid, hinting at new cosmic mysteries involving dark energy and dark matter.

Updated: 10-12-2024 10:28 IST
Europe's nascent space endeavor, Maiaspace, is intensifying its efforts to build a reusable rocket to challenge the dominance of Elon Musk's SpaceX. Nestled in a secluded area in Normandy, France, the venture is preparing for a period of critical testing. By 2026, it aims to launch Europe's first partially reusable rocket, primarily serving small commercial satellite missions.

In another advancement in space science, the James Webb Space Telescope has corroborated a curious anomaly: the universe is expanding faster than predicted. This finding, known as the Hubble Tension, indicates a surprising 8% increase in expansion rate over theoretical estimates, suggesting possible unknown influences from dark energy and dark matter.

Together, these developments ignite intrigue and competition in the space sector, challenging established norms and hinting at potentially groundbreaking discoveries on the cosmic frontier.

