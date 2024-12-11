Left Menu

Global Tourism Emissions Surge: Top 20 Countries Lead the Charge

Global tourism emissions are primarily driven by 20 countries and have been increasing at double the rate of the global economy. A study published in Nature Communications highlights the urgent need for policy and regulation to combat growing emissions. Aviation remains a key challenge in the effort to decarbonize tourism.

Updated: 11-12-2024 09:32 IST
Surging global tourism emissions, primarily driven by only 20 countries, present a significant challenge to climate goals, according to a new study published in Nature Communications. The research, hailed as the most comprehensive analysis of tourism emissions to date, suggests current efforts to curb emissions are insufficient.

The study highlights that from 2009 to 2019, global tourism emissions grew by 40%, a rate double that of the global economy. Aviation, responsible for half of direct tourism emissions, is singled out as a particularly troublesome sector, given its persistent resilience to technological decarbonization efforts.

The findings underscore the need for quick and decisive policy changes. Researchers propose four pathways to reduce emissions, including measuring emissions to identify high-impact areas, capping excessive tourism development, encouraging domestic travel, and addressing global inequality in tourism carbon footprints.

