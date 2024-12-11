Naval Cadets Plant Seeds of Change with Urban Forest Initiative

The 1 Kerala Naval Unit NCC has taken a significant step toward environmental conservation by launching a Miyawaki urban forest initiative as part of its 'one tree, one cadet' campaign.

The initiative, spearheaded by Brigadier Anand Kumar, aims to foster environmental awareness and create a dense, sustainable forest on its premises at Akkulam.

Utilizing the globally recognized Miyawaki afforestation technique, over 200 cadets from various NCC units participated in the plantation drive, marking a committed move towards ecological preservation.

