Naval Cadets Plant Seeds of Change with Urban Forest Initiative

The 1 Kerala Naval Unit NCC has launched a Miyawaki urban forest initiative as part of their 'one tree, one cadet' campaign. Led by Brigadier Anand Kumar, the project involves 200 cadets and aims to create a dense forest using the acclaimed Miyawaki method, promoting environmental awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 1 Kerala Naval Unit NCC has taken a significant step toward environmental conservation by launching a Miyawaki urban forest initiative as part of its 'one tree, one cadet' campaign.

The initiative, spearheaded by Brigadier Anand Kumar, aims to foster environmental awareness and create a dense, sustainable forest on its premises at Akkulam.

Utilizing the globally recognized Miyawaki afforestation technique, over 200 cadets from various NCC units participated in the plantation drive, marking a committed move towards ecological preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

