Residents Return as Malibu Wildfire Containment Progresses
Roughly 3,700 Malibu evacuees returned home as firefighters contained 30% of the Franklin Fire. The blaze has destroyed six homes and burned over 4,000 acres. Efforts continue, with 1,600 people still displaced. Progress has been aided by higher humidity and lighter winds.
Some 3,700 evacuees in Malibu have returned home after firefighters made significant progress in containing the Franklin Fire. This wildfire has devastated six homes within the renowned beach community, which is favored by Hollywood celebrities.
The blaze has charred over 4,037 acres of rugged terrain northwest of Los Angeles and is 30% contained, according to Cal Fire. Dusty Martin, an incident commander for Cal Fire, emphasized at a public forum that while returning residents home marks a victory, much work remains with 1,600 still displaced.
Overall, 5,600 homes and 2,000 other structures are within the affected zone, impacting around 22,000 people. Deputy Fire Chief Albert Yanagisawa reported that six homes and six minor structures were destroyed. Firefighters are actively defending buildings nestled in hills above the Pacific as they establish control lines. No casualties were reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
