Left Menu

Residents Return as Malibu Wildfire Containment Progresses

Roughly 3,700 Malibu evacuees returned home as firefighters contained 30% of the Franklin Fire. The blaze has destroyed six homes and burned over 4,000 acres. Efforts continue, with 1,600 people still displaced. Progress has been aided by higher humidity and lighter winds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 08:20 IST
Residents Return as Malibu Wildfire Containment Progresses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Some 3,700 evacuees in Malibu have returned home after firefighters made significant progress in containing the Franklin Fire. This wildfire has devastated six homes within the renowned beach community, which is favored by Hollywood celebrities.

The blaze has charred over 4,037 acres of rugged terrain northwest of Los Angeles and is 30% contained, according to Cal Fire. Dusty Martin, an incident commander for Cal Fire, emphasized at a public forum that while returning residents home marks a victory, much work remains with 1,600 still displaced.

Overall, 5,600 homes and 2,000 other structures are within the affected zone, impacting around 22,000 people. Deputy Fire Chief Albert Yanagisawa reported that six homes and six minor structures were destroyed. Firefighters are actively defending buildings nestled in hills above the Pacific as they establish control lines. No casualties were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024