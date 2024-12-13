Ancient Mysteries: From Neanderthal Genomes to Jurassic Auctions

Recent scientific discoveries are shedding light on the ancient world, from the interbreeding of Homo sapiens and Neanderthals to dinosaur fossils fetching millions at auction.

Researchers have pinpointed the Homo sapiens and Neanderthal interbreeding occurred roughly 47,000 years ago, revealing its impact on human genetics, including skin pigmentation and immune response.

Meanwhile, Christie's in London is set to auction three Jurassic dinosaur fossils, expected to fetch millions. Also, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has discovered the Firefly Sparkle galaxy, providing a glimpse into the early formation of the Milky Way.

