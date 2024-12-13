Left Menu

Ancient Mysteries: From Neanderthal Genomes to Jurassic Auctions

Groundbreaking research reveals the timing of interbreeding between Homo sapiens and Neanderthals, dating back 47,000 years. Additionally, three Jurassic dinosaur fossils are set to be auctioned in London. Meanwhile, the James Webb Space Telescope uncovers the Firefly Sparkle galaxy, offering insights into the early Milky Way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:31 IST
Recent scientific discoveries are shedding light on the ancient world, from the interbreeding of Homo sapiens and Neanderthals to dinosaur fossils fetching millions at auction.

Researchers have pinpointed the Homo sapiens and Neanderthal interbreeding occurred roughly 47,000 years ago, revealing its impact on human genetics, including skin pigmentation and immune response.

Meanwhile, Christie's in London is set to auction three Jurassic dinosaur fossils, expected to fetch millions. Also, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has discovered the Firefly Sparkle galaxy, providing a glimpse into the early formation of the Milky Way.

