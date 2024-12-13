Northern India's Cold Snap: Punjab and Haryana Shiver
The states of Punjab and Haryana in India are experiencing a severe cold wave, with temperatures dropping to lows of 1.1 degrees Celsius in Sangrur and 1.7 degrees Celsius in Hisar. Other regions in these states faced similarly frigid conditions, indicating a widespread chill across the area.
Sangrur in Punjab and Hisar in Haryana experienced intense cold conditions on Friday as a harsh chill continued to engulf many areas in these states.
The meteorological department's daily report indicated that Sangrur shivered at a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius.
Elsewhere in Punjab, a biting cold swept through Faridkot with temperatures plunging to 2.5 degrees, and Bathinda faced a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius. Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Patiala also endured cold nights with lows of 3.8, 6.3, and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.
In Haryana, Hisar registered the lowest temperature at 1.7 degrees Celsius. Cold conditions prevailed in Narnaul with lows reaching 3.8 degrees Celsius, while Karnal, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Rohtak, and Ambala recorded minimums of 6.2, 4.6, 6.8, 8.8, and 8.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Chandigarh, the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, reflecting the extent of the cold wave impacting the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
