Left Menu

Wall Street Opens Higher Amid AI-Driven Chip Stock Surge

Wall Street's main indexes opened on a positive note as Broadcom's optimistic forecast fueled excitement around artificial intelligence, driving a surge in chip stocks. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw respective gains, signaling investor confidence in the technology sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:04 IST
Wall Street Opens Higher Amid AI-Driven Chip Stock Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indexes made an upbeat start on Friday, powered by an encouraging forecast from Broadcom that sustained enthusiasm in the artificial intelligence sector. This surge subsequently boosted chip stocks, reflecting growing investor interest in the innovative technology.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 15 points, marking a 0.03% increase, to sit at 43,929.15. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a rise of 16.9 points, or 0.28%, beginning the day at 6,068.17.

The Nasdaq Composite also saw significant movement, climbing 92.3 points, or 0.46%, to reach an opening level of 19,995.179. These gains suggest a renewed confidence in the tech-driven markets, particularly within the realm of artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024