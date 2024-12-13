Tirumala Reservoirs Overflow Amidst Torrential Rains

Amid relentless rainfall, the primary reservoirs serving Tirumala are now overflowing, officials reported on Friday. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) relies on five key reservoirs, including Papavinasanam, Gogarbham, Akashaganga, Kumaradhara, and Pasupudhara Dams, all of which are currently full.

Due to the heavy rains, the gates of Papavinasanam and Gogarbham Dams have been lifted, allowing for water to be discharged. This measure was announced in a press release by the TTD.

The proper management of these water resources is essential, especially in times of excessive rainfall, to prevent potential flooding and ensure the continuous supply for the TTD and the surrounding populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)