Tirumala Reservoirs Overflow Amidst Torrential Rains

Incessant rainfall in Tirumala has led to the overflow of its five main reservoirs. The Papavinasanam and Gogarbham Dams have been opened to release the excess water, according to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). These reservoirs are crucial in supporting the TTD's water needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:29 IST
Amid relentless rainfall, the primary reservoirs serving Tirumala are now overflowing, officials reported on Friday. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) relies on five key reservoirs, including Papavinasanam, Gogarbham, Akashaganga, Kumaradhara, and Pasupudhara Dams, all of which are currently full.

Due to the heavy rains, the gates of Papavinasanam and Gogarbham Dams have been lifted, allowing for water to be discharged. This measure was announced in a press release by the TTD.

The proper management of these water resources is essential, especially in times of excessive rainfall, to prevent potential flooding and ensure the continuous supply for the TTD and the surrounding populations.

