Left Menu

Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: Historic Storm Causes Tragedy and Chaos

Cyclone Chido, the most powerful storm in nearly a century, struck Mayotte, killing at least 11 people. The cyclone brought winds over 200 kph, causing significant damage and raising food, water, and sanitation concerns. The tragedy underscores Mayotte's ongoing struggles with poverty and social unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:15 IST
Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: Historic Storm Causes Tragedy and Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cyclone Chido, the most fierce storm to hit the French Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte in nearly a century, caused at least 11 deaths, according to French weather forecasters and local authorities.

Overnight, the cyclone ravaged the islands with winds exceeding 200 kph, battering makeshift shelters, government facilities, and even a hospital. Meteo-France labeled Chido as the strongest storm in Mayotte in more than 90 years. The full impact of the death toll and its aftermath remains uncertain as concerns over food, water, and sanitation escalate.

Mayotte's location complicates issues, being nearly 8,000 km from Paris. The region, poorer than mainland France, has faced gang violence and social unrest for years, further exacerbated by a recent water shortage, adding stress to an already dire situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024