Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: Historic Storm Causes Tragedy and Chaos

Cyclone Chido, the most fierce storm to hit the French Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte in nearly a century, caused at least 11 deaths, according to French weather forecasters and local authorities.

Overnight, the cyclone ravaged the islands with winds exceeding 200 kph, battering makeshift shelters, government facilities, and even a hospital. Meteo-France labeled Chido as the strongest storm in Mayotte in more than 90 years. The full impact of the death toll and its aftermath remains uncertain as concerns over food, water, and sanitation escalate.

Mayotte's location complicates issues, being nearly 8,000 km from Paris. The region, poorer than mainland France, has faced gang violence and social unrest for years, further exacerbated by a recent water shortage, adding stress to an already dire situation.

