Left Menu

NBCC Aims for Rs 1 Lakh Crore Order Book Expansion by March

State-owned NBCC Ltd plans to expand its consolidated order book to Rs 1 lakh crore by March, up from the current Rs 84,400 crore. The company engages in Project Management Consultancy, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction, with real estate projects now including completion of Supertech's developments across several Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:19 IST
NBCC Aims for Rs 1 Lakh Crore Order Book Expansion by March
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NBCC Ltd, a state-owned enterprise specializing in project management consultancy and real estate, is targeting a significant expansion of its order book to Rs 1 lakh crore by the end of March next year. This ambitious growth plan follows its current consolidated order book of Rs 84,400 crore.

The company, spearheaded by its Chairman and Managing Director K P Mahadevaswamy, is actively pursuing opportunities in diverse sectors, attributing 55 per cent of its projects to Project Management Consultancy and Engineering, Procurement and Construction, while 45 per cent is focused on redevelopment.

Moreover, NBCC has stepped up as a project management consultant to complete 16 projects of Supertech Ltd, providing much-needed relief to homebuyers. In the second quarter of the current fiscal year, NBCC reported a 53 per cent rise in profit, bolstering its growth trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024