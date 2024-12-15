NBCC Aims for Rs 1 Lakh Crore Order Book Expansion by March
State-owned NBCC Ltd plans to expand its consolidated order book to Rs 1 lakh crore by March, up from the current Rs 84,400 crore. The company engages in Project Management Consultancy, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction, with real estate projects now including completion of Supertech's developments across several Indian states.
NBCC Ltd, a state-owned enterprise specializing in project management consultancy and real estate, is targeting a significant expansion of its order book to Rs 1 lakh crore by the end of March next year. This ambitious growth plan follows its current consolidated order book of Rs 84,400 crore.
The company, spearheaded by its Chairman and Managing Director K P Mahadevaswamy, is actively pursuing opportunities in diverse sectors, attributing 55 per cent of its projects to Project Management Consultancy and Engineering, Procurement and Construction, while 45 per cent is focused on redevelopment.
Moreover, NBCC has stepped up as a project management consultant to complete 16 projects of Supertech Ltd, providing much-needed relief to homebuyers. In the second quarter of the current fiscal year, NBCC reported a 53 per cent rise in profit, bolstering its growth trajectory.
