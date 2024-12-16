Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte: A Century's Strongest Storm Hits Hard

Cyclone Chido has unleashed unprecedented devastation on the French Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte, local officials confirm. The cyclone struck with violent winds exceeding 200 kph, resulting in significant loss of life and massive destruction of property. As officials struggle to ascertain an exact death toll, estimates suggest casualties may run into thousands.

Mayotte's already struggling infrastructure, including housing, government buildings, and hospitals, has been severely impacted. The cyclone has amplified existing social issues in this overseas French territory. Videos show heartbreaking scenes of displaced families and capsized police boats, highlighting the magnitude of the crisis.

The French government is mobilizing aid, including an air bridge from Reunion Island. President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Francois Bayrou have expressed their commitment to support the affected citizens. Meanwhile, the storm continues its path of destruction, hitting northern Mozambique as concerns over the impacts in other areas grow.

