Cyclone Chido Ravages Mayotte: A Tragic Catastrophe

In Mayotte, Cyclone Chido has unleashed devastation on a catastrophic scale, marking it as the region's most powerful storm in nearly a century. Local authorities have reported potentially thousands of lives lost as the island grapples with widespread destruction.

The cyclone brought winds exceeding 200 kph, severely damaging homes and government buildings, including a hospital. The profound impact has left residents comparing the aftermath to the devastation of a nuclear war, with entire neighborhoods eradicated.

Efforts to ascertain the full extent of the tragedy are hindered by ongoing challenges, including access to food, water, and sanitation. Meanwhile, relief is being organized from nearby Reunion Island, as France faces a daunting task in addressing the crisis, exacerbated by Mayotte's poverty and social issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)