Groundwater Crisis: Delhi and Bengaluru at Risk

Delhi and Bengaluru are facing a severe groundwater crisis. Delhi's extraction rate is categorized as 'critical' at 99.13%, while Bengaluru's is alarmingly high at 150.84%. Advanced desalination and groundwater recharge technologies offer potential solutions, but challenges in scalability remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi's groundwater resources are under immense strain, with an extraction rate of 99.13%, classified as 'critical'. In contrast, Bengaluru faces an even more severe situation, where groundwater extraction has soared to 150.84%, according to the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, revealed these alarming statistics in response to a Rajya Sabha query. While desalination technology exists at Kalpakkam, its applicability is limited. The reverse osmosis (RO) membrane technology is recommended for groundwater treatment.

Urban areas like Vasant Vihar in Delhi and Yelahanka in Bengaluru are particularly stressed, extracting far beyond their available resources. The government emphasizes potential solutions like advanced desalination and groundwater recharge technologies, though scalability issues persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

