Blaze Erupts at Delhi Factory, No Casualties Reported

In a concerning incident on Monday, a fire broke out at a factory in southeast Delhi, as reported by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far. The blaze was first reported at 1.34 pm, according to DFS Chief Atul Garg.

A swift response, involving 19 fire tenders, was launched to contain the flames and ensure safety at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)