Blaze Erupts at Delhi Factory, No Casualties Reported
A fire erupted at a factory in southeast Delhi on Monday, according to the Delhi Fire Services. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported. DFS Chief Atul Garg confirmed the fire commenced at 1.34 pm, prompting the deployment of 19 fire tenders to control the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:56 IST
- Country:
- India
(With inputs from agencies.)
