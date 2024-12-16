Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Delhi Factory, No Casualties Reported

A fire erupted at a factory in southeast Delhi on Monday, according to the Delhi Fire Services. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported. DFS Chief Atul Garg confirmed the fire commenced at 1.34 pm, prompting the deployment of 19 fire tenders to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident on Monday, a fire broke out at a factory in southeast Delhi, as reported by the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far. The blaze was first reported at 1.34 pm, according to DFS Chief Atul Garg.

A swift response, involving 19 fire tenders, was launched to contain the flames and ensure safety at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

