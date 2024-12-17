Remembering Tulsi Gowda: A Legacy of Environmental Stewardship
Tulsi Gowda, a renowned environmentalist from Karnataka and Padma Shri awardee, passed away at 86. She dedicated her life to nurturing nature, planting thousands of saplings, and advocating for environmental conservation. Her legacy will inspire generations. Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences, calling her a guiding light.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound sorrow over the passing of esteemed environmentalist Tulsi Gowda, emphasizing her pivotal role in environmental conservation.
In a post on X, he honored Gowda as a dedicated nature advocate, who was awarded the Padma Shri for her tireless efforts in planting thousands of saplings and conserving the environment.
Gowda, aged 86, died at her home in Honnalli village, Karnataka, due to age-related health issues. Her legacy as a member of the Halakki tribe and her enduring work in nature conservation continues to inspire many.
