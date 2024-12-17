Left Menu

Cyclone Chido's Devastation in Mayotte: A Humanitarian and Political Crisis

Authorities in Mayotte are urgently distributing food and water to residents hit by Cyclone Chido, which devastated the French overseas territory. The cyclone caused significant damage, leaving many dead or injured. The crisis also highlights ongoing issues with illegal immigration and political tensions in the region.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Chido, authorities in Mayotte are in a race against time, scrambling to deliver essential supplies such as food and water to residents affected by the natural disaster. The cyclone, which ravaged the archipelago over the weekend, has left hundreds, if not thousands, feared dead, according to officials.

Mayor Ambdilwahedou Soumaila of Mamoudzou revealed that 22 deaths and over 1,400 injuries have been confirmed so far. "The priority today is water and food," he emphasized to Radio France Internationale, warning of potential sanitary issues as bodies begin to decompose.

Efforts to provide relief are being hampered by widespread destruction and difficult access to certain areas. The French government is working to restore water supplies and implements a curfew to curb any unrest amidst the chaos. The cyclone has also ignited political tensions related to illegal immigration and sparked criticism of governmental responses to climate crisis-related natural disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

