Transforming Amaravati: A Visionary Future for Andhra Pradesh's Greenfield Capital

Andhra Pradesh is set to receive a massive boost as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a Rs 50,000 crore investment over the next three years to develop Amaravati as one of the nation's most beautiful cities.

Speaking at the Mangalagiri AIIMS first convocation, Naidu emphasized Amaravati's potential as a 'future city.' He pledged state support for expanding AIIMS-Mangalagiri, including plans for a research block and a Medtronic center in association with an IIT.

Naidu urged the integration of technology into the medical field, calling for a blend of medicine, technology, and management education to cultivate leadership in medical professions.

(With inputs from agencies.)