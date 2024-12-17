Aftermath of a Cyclone: Mayotte's Struggle for Survival

Authorities in Mayotte are working against the clock to curb hunger, disease, and a breakdown in law and order following the devastating impact of Cyclone Chido. The French overseas territory has been critically impacted, with fears of hundreds, if not thousands, dead, according to local officials.

Relief efforts are underway, with essential goods, medical staff, and police arriving via an airlift from La Reunion. The cyclone's destruction has rendered many areas inaccessible, complicating rescue operations and documentation of fatalities.

The need for water and food is urgent, with 22 deaths and approximately 1,400 injuries confirmed so far. Electrical disruptions have exacerbated the situation, leading to security concerns at night. The full scale of the disaster remains uncertain as communications are still disrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)