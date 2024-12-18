Vanuatu Quake Triggers Chaos and International Aid Response

Rescuers in Vanuatu are racing against time to find survivors trapped under debris after a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the capital, Port Vila, on Tuesday. The disaster claimed 14 lives and injured more than 200, as shocking images reveal the extent of the destruction.

As the main hospital in Port Vila continues to treat those wounded, the effort to free trapped individuals remains intense. Katie Greenwood from the International Federation of Red Cross pointed to pressing needs such as first aid, shelter, and water. Meanwhile, aftershocks keep locals on edge, with a recent 6.1 magnitude tremor recorded.

Footage circulating online showcases the damage to embassies and infrastructure, prompting international aid. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced plans to send help, and New Zealand is assessing airport conditions for possible landings. A state of emergency and a curfew have been declared as recovery operations gather momentum to address the needs of an estimated 116,000 affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)