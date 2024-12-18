Left Menu

Vanuatu Quake Triggers Chaos and International Aid Response

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu, killing 14 and injuring over 200. Rescuers search for trapped survivors as aftershocks persist. A state of emergency is declared, with international assistance being coordinated. Key infrastructures, including embassies and a hospital, sustained damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 04:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 04:04 IST
Vanuatu Quake Triggers Chaos and International Aid Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescuers in Vanuatu are racing against time to find survivors trapped under debris after a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the capital, Port Vila, on Tuesday. The disaster claimed 14 lives and injured more than 200, as shocking images reveal the extent of the destruction.

As the main hospital in Port Vila continues to treat those wounded, the effort to free trapped individuals remains intense. Katie Greenwood from the International Federation of Red Cross pointed to pressing needs such as first aid, shelter, and water. Meanwhile, aftershocks keep locals on edge, with a recent 6.1 magnitude tremor recorded.

Footage circulating online showcases the damage to embassies and infrastructure, prompting international aid. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced plans to send help, and New Zealand is assessing airport conditions for possible landings. A state of emergency and a curfew have been declared as recovery operations gather momentum to address the needs of an estimated 116,000 affected individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024