Devastating 7.4 Earthquake Hits Vanuatu: Aftershocks Persist

A devastating 7.4 earthquake struck Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila, causing the death of 14 individuals and leaving many trapped under the rubble, including two Chinese nationals, as confirmed by Police Commissioner Robson Iavro on Wednesday.

Rescue operations are underway as surviving individuals communicate from beneath debris amidst ongoing aftershocks. Social media shows widespread damage, including crushed vehicles and landslides near key locations.

Power, water, and communications have been impacted, disrupting daily life for residents. A national state of emergency has been declared, with a curfew enforced in severely affected areas. International assistance is arriving as rescue efforts intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)