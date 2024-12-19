Delhi's Community Centres Transform into Modern Libraries

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced plans to transform several under-used community centres into new libraries and reading rooms, an initiative expected to benefit thousands of students city-wide. According to a statement released Thursday, five locations have been selected for conversion, including Rajendra Nagar, Adhchini, Vikaspuri, Dwarka Sector-16B, and Rohini.

This plan was initiated after a directive from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, following a tragic July incident where three students drowned at a private coaching centre's basement reading room in Rajendra Nagar. Saxena, having addressed protesting students, promised efforts to alter exploitative reading room conditions and reduce high usage charges.

Work is already underway at the Rajendra Nagar site, with completion delayed slightly due to GRAP restrictions. Beyond offering academic resources, these centres will include cafeterias and gyms while also welcoming senior citizens. The DDA will manage infrastructure, while universities will operate the centres. Book collections will be supported by CSR efforts and philanthropy.

(With inputs from agencies.)