Left Menu

Delhi's Community Centres Transform into Modern Libraries

The Delhi Development Authority is converting several under-utilized community centres into libraries and reading rooms to benefit students. This comes after Delhi LG VK Saxena's directive following a tragic incident. Five centres have been identified, with work progressing swiftly to provide modern amenities for students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:43 IST
Delhi's Community Centres Transform into Modern Libraries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced plans to transform several under-used community centres into new libraries and reading rooms, an initiative expected to benefit thousands of students city-wide. According to a statement released Thursday, five locations have been selected for conversion, including Rajendra Nagar, Adhchini, Vikaspuri, Dwarka Sector-16B, and Rohini.

This plan was initiated after a directive from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, following a tragic July incident where three students drowned at a private coaching centre's basement reading room in Rajendra Nagar. Saxena, having addressed protesting students, promised efforts to alter exploitative reading room conditions and reduce high usage charges.

Work is already underway at the Rajendra Nagar site, with completion delayed slightly due to GRAP restrictions. Beyond offering academic resources, these centres will include cafeterias and gyms while also welcoming senior citizens. The DDA will manage infrastructure, while universities will operate the centres. Book collections will be supported by CSR efforts and philanthropy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024