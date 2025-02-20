Lokayukta Clears Siddaramaiah: Political Vindication Amidst Allegations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Lokayukta police in the controversial MUDA site allotment case. The investigation found no evidence to support the allegations of illegalities, leading several of his cabinet colleagues to claim the case was politically motivated and devised by opposition parties BJP and JD(S) to damage Siddaramaiah's reputation.

The probe into the case, which involved accusations of improper allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, concluded without evidence against the Chief Minister. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar and Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa defended Siddaramaiah, asserting that the accusations sought to destabilize the Congress government.

Despite BJP's criticism of the Lokayukta's findings, questioning the investigation's independence, Home Minister G Parameshwara underscored that the Lokayukta functions independently of government influence. The High Court has also upheld the body's independent status. With no substantial evidence, the call for a CBI investigation was dismissed, leaving Siddaramaiah's alliance asserting his integrity and resilient leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)